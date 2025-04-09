Jean-Claude Van Damme Accused of Sex With Trafficked Women

Martial arts icon and action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme faces serious allegations regarding his involvement with human trafficking victims. The 64-year-old Belgian actor has been named in a criminal complaint filed with Romanian authorities on April 2, potentially implicating him in a broader human trafficking investigation.

According to The Telegraph, which reviewed legal documents related to the case, Van Damme allegedly had sexual encounters with five women who had been trafficked from Romania during a television series launch event in Cannes, France, in 2015. The women were reportedly “given” to the actor by Morel Bolea, a Romanian suspected sex trafficker who previously operated a modeling agency and is currently under investigation himself.

One woman provided written testimony describing the circumstances: “When we got there, we realised we weren’t participating in a film festival event, but rather at the launch of a TV series starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, which was held in a hotel event room.” She added that an event organizer “took five of his girls from the Fashion TV team and sent them to Van Damme.”

The complaint was submitted to Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the same agency handling the prosecution of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. Adrian Cuculis, the attorney who filed the documentation, told The Telegraph: “They were basically offered to Van Damme… this is the allegation that Jean-Claude Van Damme used the services of one or more exploited girls.”

Cuculis clarified that the legal issue centers on whether Van Damme knew the women were trafficking victims. “If Jean-Claude Van Damme hooked up with them in the club and they went and engaged in six-person intercourse, it’s perfectly fine,” he explained. “But if somebody comes to you keeping her hand in his hand and says ‘OK off you go with him into the room’ this means something else.”

The attorney claims authorities have already incorporated these allegations into their broader investigation of Bolea’s alleged trafficking network. According to Romanian news reports cited by The Telegraph, Bolea was arrested in 2022 as the primary suspect in a case involving the exploitation of minors between 2000 and 2016.

Van Damme, through his representative Patrick Goavec, has strongly denied the accusations. In a statement provided to USA Today, Goavec declared the claims “are both grotesque and non-existent” and noted that the actor “does not wish to comment on or fuel this rumor, which is as absurd as it is unfounded.”

DIICOT confirmed to USA Today that they received the complaint and have transmitted it to the “Territorial Service for competent resolution,” though they declined to provide additional details about the pending investigation.

The Bloodsport and Street Fighter star rose to fame in the late 1980s and remains an influential figure in action cinema. Romanian authorities will reportedly continue gathering evidence before determining whether to pursue formal criminal proceedings.