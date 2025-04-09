‘Queen of Versailles’ Star Jackie Siegel’s Sister Dead From Overdose 3 Days After Death of Husband

Just days after the death of her husband, Queen of Versailles star Jackie Siegel has suffered another devastating family loss.

The socialite and model took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that her sister, Jessica Mallery, had died of an accidental drug overdose at age 43.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As I mourn the profound loss of my beloved husband David Siegel, who passed away on April 5 at the age of 89, my world was shattered again yesterday by the unexpected loss of my beautiful sister, Jessica Mallery, 43,” Jackie, 59, shared via the Instagram page of her nonprofit Victoria’s Voice Foundation. “To a scourge we as a family sadly know too well – accidental drug overdose.”

Jackie and David’s daughter Victoria died in June 2015 due to a drug overdose, prompting the founding of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation. Now, Mallery’s death after using cocaine laced with fentanyl “is another stark reminder of the drug epidemic and fentanyl crisis plaguing our country – and the urgent need to address substance abuse in order to save lives.”

“Our work at Victoria’s Voice remains more critical than ever, and in her memory, we will continue to raise awareness and advocate every single day until this form of grief is a distant memory in this country,” Jackie continued. “Our family appreciates everyone’s love, support and prayers, and we ask for privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Mallery’s organs are being “donated to help others within” the community, and her family asked those seeking to honor her memory to consider donating to the Victoria’s Voice Foundation instead of sending flowers.

Jackie Siegel speaks during the PlayersTV press conference at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Just days before news of Mallery’s death broke, Jackie announced that her husband David had died at the age of 89. “I wanted to personally reach out and let you know that my husband, David Alan Siegel, passed away this morning,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I was lucky enough to share twenty-five wonderful years with David, and together we raised eight incredible children. His life and legacy live on through them all.”

Jackie and David, who married in 2000, shared children Daniel, Debbie, Drew, David, Jordan, Jacqueline and Jonquil in addition to daughter Victoria. “To say we are devastated is an understatement. But I find comfort in knowing that Victoria was there to greet him — the first thing he heard was ‘Dad,’ followed by a big hug,” the pageant director continued. “And of course, Steven is there too. That thought brings me so much peace.”

“I know you all loved him too, which is why I wanted to share this with you,” Jackie concluded. “Thank you for your love and support during this difficult time. It means the world to us.”