Sharna Burgess Reveals How Brian Austin Green’s Kids Feel About Their Upcoming Baby

Sharna Burgess is currently expecting her first child with Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum already has four kids, three sons with his ex-wife Megan Fox and a son with his ex Vanessa Marcil. On Burgess’ Instagram Story, she shared how her partner’s children are feeling about the newest addition to the family.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took part in a Q&A with fans, during which one individual asked her how Green’s kids are feeling about getting another baby brother. Burgess said that the kids are definitely excited about the couple’s baby news. She explained that they have “snuggle time” with their “Peanut” and that the youngsters will give him cuddles. Burgess added that the kids’ favorite line is currently, “wow you’re so much bigger.”

The professional dancer said that the kids are always asking her when their baby brother is going to arrive. At the end of her message, Burgess noted that typing all of this out made her a bit “emotional.” She added, “It’s really beautiful how connected to him they are already.” Burgess and Green announced that they were expecting their first child together in February. Shortly after announcing the news, the couple shared that they were expecting a baby boy.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded, and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” Burgess wrote alongside a photo of Green and his sons; hands placed on her baby bump. “@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.” The DWTS pro tagged Green’s eldest son, Kassius, who wasn’t able to take part in the photoshoot and noted that she wanted to recreate the photo once he’s home.

Green shares Kassius, 19, with Marcil. He also shares three sons with his ex-wife, Fox — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. Burgess and Green announced that they were dating in late December shortly after it was reported that the actor was getting a divorce from Fox. According to Burgess, the two met at a coffee shop and soon became inseparable after going on a few dates. She told PEOPLE about their first date, “we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before.” They would go on to compete on Season 30 of DWTS together.