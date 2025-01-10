Whitney Cummings Fights Back Tears Touring Home Ahead of LA Wildfire Evacuation

Wildfires are continuing to devastate the City of Los Angeles and Whitney Cummings is among those having to evacuate. As wildfires across the city and surrounding areas only get worse due to the high winds, there have been many evacuation orders, and plenty of celebrities are in the direct path. Cummings took to her TikTok on Wednesday to share an update with fans, revealing that she was in the midst of evacuating her home.

In a tearful video, she said it was “so hard to leave the podcast studio behind” even though it “sounds insane.” She assured her followers she has everything, such as her son’s birth certificate, but she went on to say that the podcast studio is a big deal to her since it’s “connected” her to so many of her fans. The actress and comedian panned the camera to her podcast studio and then to the window, looking out at mountains and lots of smoke from the wildfires.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So it’s pretty close,” Cummings said. “I don’t know what I’m gonna lose, but it’s like weird, weirdly, like you really find out what matters to you, and you have to evacuate. I’m not taking the cameras. I’m just like taking little trinkets and like stuff that you guys gave me at shows.” While it seemed like Cummings had more to say, she could barely get a word out since she was crying and in shock over the situation.

Whitney Cummings hasn’t shared too many updates post-evacuation, but she did share some photos on Instagram of some of the “little trinkets” she took with her, such as the cover page for the Two Broke Girls pilot script and Carrie’s mirror from Sex and the City that she got from Michael Patrick King. “You really find out what matters when you can only grab a couple things to evacuate,” Cummings captioned the post.

The Good for You podcast host is not the only one affected by the wildfires. Paris Hilton saw her Malibu house up in flames on the news, while Leighton Meester and Adam Brody also lost their home along with Billy Crystal, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and thousands of others. Productions on dozens of films and shows have also been paused, with events getting canceled like red carpet premieres and award shows.