'When Calls the Heart' Producer Reveals If Chris McNally's Lucas Will Return for Season 11

Chris McNally is staying in Hope Valley. Following the Season 10 cliffhanger of When Calls the Heart, fans were left wondering what happened with McNally's Lucas. After winning the election and becoming governor, he was approached by someone who seemed to be trouble. Meanwhile, Erin Krakow's Elizabeth and Kevin McGarry's Nathan were having a moment before they were interrupted and told about Lucas. Fans never found out what had happened with him.

Despite the cliffhanger and the fact that Lucas won the election, he is still going to be a "huge part of Season 11," showrunner and executive producer Lindsay Sturman told Entertainment Tonight. Sturman couldn't get into more details, unfortunately. However, When Calls the Heart Season 11 has been able to film during the Hollywood strikes because of an Interim Agreement with SAG-AFTRA. There isn't any news on when to expect Season 11, but it will likely come sometime next year. At least there won't be any wait for a renewal since it's already been renewed. It's just that cliffhanger that fans will have to worry about now.

Chris McNally has been a big part of the Hallmark drama since he joined the cast as Lucas Bouchard in Season 6. Lucas and Elizabeth began dating in Season 8 and had a rocky start. However, they reunited in the season finale, and Lucas proposed in the Season 9 finale. While things seemed great between the two lovebirds, Elizabeth broke off the engagement at the end of Season 10. Since Lucas is definitely returning next season, it will be interesting to see how their dynamic will be. If Elizabeth's relationship with Nathan continues to blossom as well, that will only make things more complicated.

When Calls the Heart may be over for now, but there is much to look forward to in the upcoming season. Fans can theorize what could happen next as they wait because who knows how long it will be until Season 11 is here. The good news is that no one is leaving Hope Valley just yet. However, the relationships could be a little awkward when we get back to town. It's what will make the show that much more entertaining. Plus, with Hallmark's lineup of Christmas movies that will surely keep viewers occupied until it's time again.