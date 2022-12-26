'When Calls the Heart' Co-Stars Engaged

Love has come to Hope Valley once again! When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged, announcing the good news Friday in a joint Instagram post. The actors, who play Nathan and Fiona on the hit Hallmark Channel show, share a kiss in a slow-motion video set to Simon Martin Perkin's instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "In My Life" that they captioned simply, "Forever" alongside a heart emoji.

The When Calls the Heart cast was thrilled for their co-stars' good news, with Andrea Brooks calling it a "fairytale," adding alongside a heart, "Love you guys!" Erin Krakow added, "Our forever friends found their forever! So happy for you both! Still haven't recovered from this beautiful moment!" Pascale Hutton chimed in, "Beautiful!!!! Congratulations!" while fellow Hallmark Channel star Lacey Chabert commented, "Congratulations!!!! So thrilled for you guys."

McGarry and Wallace first confirmed their romance in 2020 on Instagram amid rumors of a romantic relationship between the two. McGarry shared a photo to social media of two coffee mugs alongside three candid Polaroid snaps featuring the duo, which he wrote was "photo evidence" of their relationship.

As McGarry and Wallace prepare for their real-life nuptials, the residents of Hope Valley will also be preparing for a wedding after the show's ninth season culminated with Lucas proposing to Elizabeth in May. In June, the show was renewed for a 10th season.

"When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show," Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement at the time. "There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds."

Added Krakow, who is also an executive producer on the series, "I am thrilled that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 10th season. With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!"