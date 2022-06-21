Sherri Shepherd's Daytime Talk Show 'Sherri' Gets Premiere Date

Sherri Shepherd's new daytime talk show Sherri is setting a fall premiere date. The new weekday talk show kicks off on Monday, Sept. 12, Deadline reported Tuesday, replacing The Wendy Williams Show in its regular time slot after the longtime daytime staple aired its final episode on June 17.

"September 12th can't get here fast enough," Shepherd told Deadline in a statement. "Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I'm so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I'm so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality."

Shepherd filled in for Williams throughout The Wendy Williams Show's final season as the titular host took a health-related hiatus. During the series finale, Shepherd made sure to pay tribute to Williams, who was not involved outside of a video tribute made to the radio and television host. "Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams," Shepherd said to applause. "You have to say – there is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio, to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media."

"If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take on 'Hot Topics,' her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature 'As Wendy' segments and, of course y'all, her famous 'How you doin?'" Shepherd added, closing out the tender moment by calling Williams "an icon" that's "loved by so many, so many."

Williams, meanwhile, told Fat Joe in May that she won't be tuning in to Sherri. "I won't be watching her because I know what she'll be doing and that's not really my thing ... you know what I'm saying?" she said at the time. "But I love, I love being on my own show. And I love that people love to watch it, you know, all the time."