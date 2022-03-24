Wendy Williams Reacts to Her Bank Freezing Her Money, Claiming She Is ‘Incapacitated’

Wendy Williams is asking to be given access to her money after claiming that Wells Fargo, her former financial advisor Lori Schiller and former manager Bernie Young are keeping it from her. Williams spoke out on Instagram Wednesday after the bank froze her out of her account, claiming the talk show host is “incapacitated” and in need of guardianship.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair,” Williams said, claiming Schiller was the one to tell the bank she could no longer handle her affairs. “Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money,” she continued. “This is not right and this is not fair.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wells Fargo’s lawyers and Williams both filed legal documents in court surrounding this issue, including the host’s request for a restraining order against the bank. Wells Fargo alleged in a letter it filed that the bank “has strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” calling Schiller a “23-year veteran of the financial services industry with an unblemished record” and claiming she “recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions” that was verified by “other independent third-parties who know the petitioner well and share these concerns.”

Williams also claimed Young used her own American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against her, telling her former manager, “You’re no good and this is not fair at all.” The TV personality also spoke about her recent health issues, saying that a former doctor sent over medical information she never received to Schiller.

“I fired this doctor and, again, all I want to know is where is my money? This is not right! And certainly, this is not fair,” she continued. “Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me.” Williams claimed in the video that there is no evidence to be used against her in court, asking that Schiller, Young and Wells Fargo just give her access to her money. “Please let me have access to my money. This is not right, and again, this is not fair,” she concluded. “Have a pleasant day. Thank you.”