Wendy Williams Gives Health Update, Reveals Possible Return to TV

It’s been months since Wendy Williams’ fans have seen her. The queen of daytime television has been on hiatus from her FOX talk show as she deals with reported health issues related to her graves disease and thyroid issues. Amid her absence, guest co-hosts have been filling in for Williams on a weekly basis, one of which has been comedian Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd did so well and killed it in the rating department that she’s been officially announced as the replacement for Williams, with Williams’ show coming to an end after this season. Shepherd’s new show will premiere this fall. There have been reports that Williams was blindsided the whole ordeal, but now she’s speaking out on her own. All of this comes as allegations of her mental health being on the decline have run rampant.

Williams, gave a pre-recorded phone interview with Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes. Holmes didn’t waste any time and asked her immediately if she was “of sound mind.” Williams jokingly replied, “Absolutely! Are you?” The two got into talks about Williams’ legal battle with Wells Fargo. The financial institution blocked her access to her accounts, leaving her unable to touch a reported millions of dollars to pay bills and staff. The bank alleged they felt she was being financially taken advantage of and demanded she get a conservator of sorts to work on her behalf. In return, Williams filed a motion against them.

“Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me,” Williams told Holmes of the ordeal. “They say that I need somebody to handle my account, and I don’t want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

They also discussed her health and whether or not fans will be seeing her anytime soon. “[My] health is very well, and I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25 year old,” she insists.

Since being away from work for six months, which Williams said she’s spent time with family and her 21-year-old son, she says getting back to work is ideal. “I’m very comfortable [with returning to work]. You know, my partners with the show, everybody’s ready,” she said.