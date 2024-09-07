Watch: Taylor Swift Celebrates, 'Feels Fantastic' After Kansas City Chiefs Win

Taylor Swift is starting off the football season with a celebration. The "Fortnight" singer supported her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, where the Chiefs played their season-opening game against the Baltimore Ravens. Viewers had sounded off on Swift's multiple appearances on NBC throughout the game, but for the Grammy winner, all she cared about was watching her beau.

The reigning Super Bowl champs came out on top, beating the Ravens 27 to 20. Like the entire Chiefs Kingdom, Swift was as happy as ever. Via Page Six, she and Chariah Gordon, fiancée of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., celebrated the win after the game. In an Instagram Story, Swift asked Gordon how she's feeling after the game and Gordon shared she was "feeling good." Gordon then asked Swift the same question, and the superstar replied she was "feeling fantastic" before the two erupted into cheers.

Despite a fake PR contract floating around, it seems like Swift and Kelce are still going strong, as they left the stadium hand-in-hand after the game. Kelce even rented out an entire cocktail bar to celebrate the win that will definitely have an impact on the rest of the season. While Swift will be going back on tour next month, she will probably be spending as much time with her boyfriend as she can and going to as many games as she's able to before The Eras Tour takes over her life again for the rest of the year.

Taylor Swift was rocking a denim outfit for the game, and some Swifties even think that it was an Easter Egg for Reputation (Taylor's Version) as she was wearing knee-high red boots. The same kind that she wore in the music video for "Look What You Made Me Do." It's all speculation, of course, but anything is possible. Swift was probably just looking to wear something that matched the Chiefs while also wearing her denim fit, and the knee-high boots just worked.

Swift should be attending a decent amount of games before heading back on tour, and even if the Dads, Brads, and Chads aren't very fond of it, it's always nice to see how much fun she's having. Plus, it doesn't seem like anything will be breaking her bond with Travis Kelce and his family, which is also sweet to see.