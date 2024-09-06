Travis Kelce's Reps Taking Legal Action After Fake Contract Claiming Taylor Swift Relationship Is Staged Surfaces

Representatives of NFL star Travis Kelce have spoken out against a forged public relations document that has made the rounds on social media. The fabricated contract, which claimed to outline a strategy for Kelce's public image following a hypothetical breakup with Taylor Swift, has been denounced by Kelce's PR team.

The document in question, titled "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," first appeared on Reddit before spreading rapidly across various social media platforms. Full Scope, the agency responsible for Kelce's public relations, has categorically rejected the authenticity of these papers. In a statement to People, a representative from Full Scope declared, "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency."

The company informed the outlet that they have initiated contact with Reddit's legal team "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents." Speculation about the origin of the fake contract has run rampant, with some fans suggesting it might be the work of a student project or even an AI-generated document. The ease with which Full Scope's logo can be found online has fueled these theories.

The timing of this controversy is particularly notable, coinciding with the kickoff of the 2024 NFL season. Swift's presence at the Kansas City Chiefs' opening game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night only intensified the scrutiny surrounding the couple. Despite the rumors, Swift's attendance at Chiefs games is expected to continue as she wraps up the final leg of her Eras Tour.

Amidst the legal drama, Kelce has continued to speak about Swift's growing interest in football. In a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Kelce shared, "She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn't know much about the rules or anything... I think she was just curious about the profession." He added, "I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach [Andy] Reid yet, but if they ever do I'll make sure everyone knows it was her creation." Kelce further joked, "She's a little biased and just creates plays for me. We'll see if they can make it to Coach Reid's office."

The couple's relationship, which began to blossom in the fall of 2023, has been a subject of intense public interest. Their romance was first hinted at when Kelce admitted that he tried and failed to meet Swift after her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023, per People. By Sept. 24, 2023, Swift was seen cheering for Kelce alongside his mother, Donna, at a Chiefs game. The couple confirmed their romance a month later when they were spotted holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.