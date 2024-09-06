Taylor Swift got a big welcome from the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL while watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Football season is back, and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the season with a Thursday night win and an official welcome back to Taylor Swift. The "August" singer stopped by Arrowhead Stadium for the big game to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for Midwest NFL team.

Over on Instagram, the Kansas City Chiefs official account reposted a video from NBC's broadcast and shared a message in the caption. "Call it what you want, but football season is here," they wrote, the adding a big "welcome back" to Swift.

The post was met with a lot of negative comments from NFL fans who are quite as excited to see Swift, but her fans very quickly jumped in to defend her. "I looooooove watching grown men get their panties in a twist over her being shown," one person commented. "Love it. Keep showing her."

"Sorry for for the Chads, and Brads, you may hate her for 'ruining' your game, but she has helped many fathers and daughters, including my dad and I, become closer," someone else shared. "We may not all like her, but I don't think a good majority would be watching football in a million years without her. So, Thank you Taylor and Travis."

One last fan offered, "As a grown man, I will not be complaining about a woman supporting her boyfriend." The Chiefs' next game is Sunday, Sept. 15, against the Cincinnati Bengals.