Taylor Swift Shown Multiple Times on NBC NFL Broadcast, Viewers Sound Off

Taylor Swift stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the team's star tight end.

By Stephen Andrew

Professional football is back, and we all know that means... so is the NFL's coverage of Taylor Swift. On Thursday night, the Grammy-winning singer was on hand to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while his team took on the Baltimore Ravens. 

The singer as shown multiple times during NBC's broadcast of the game, and viewers have been sound off, with one person writing in a post, on X (formerly Twitter), "I speak for everyone when I say keep the Taylor posts coming...we love it," while someone else pleaded, "Please don't start this again." Scroll down to read what NFL fans are saying about seeing Taylor so frequently during games.

'Keep The Camera Off of Her'

"Keep the camera off of her," exclaimed one angry football fan. "We tune in to watch the first regular season game of 2024, not the celebrity body count queen!

'Please Stop'

taylor-swift-heated-watching-travis-kelce.jpg
(Photo: Courtesy of Fox)

One user pointed out "Two things... 1. Ol girl couldn't look more uncomfortable 2. Please stop."

'ONLY' Taylor

taylor-swift-dances-brittany-mahomes-nfl-visit.jpg
(Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Not everyone is mad about all the Tay-Tay on their screen, however. "I wish there was a network that ONLY had the camera on Taylor," commented an Instagram user.

Taylor 'is Back!'

taylor-swift-next-appearance-attention.jpg
(Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"Here. We. Go. Taylor Swift is back!" someone else cheered on X. "Oh, and so is the NFL. Cool."

'More Andy Reid'

chiefs-coach-andy-reid-hospitlzed-sundays-game-chargers.jpg
(Photo: David Eulitt / Stringer/ Getty Images)

Another person quipped, "Can we just show more Andy Reid instead of Taylor Swift?

'Shocker!'

taylor-swift-booed-nfl-game.jpg
(Photo: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Great! We started the 2024 season with Taylor Swift with more air time," an NFL fan commented. "Shocker!"

'Here We Go'

taylor-swift-travis-kelce.jpg
(Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"Oh here we go. Another year of Taylor instead of just football," an Instagram user complained.

'Haters'

taylor-swift-travis-kelce-super-bowl.jpg
(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Finally, coming to Swift and Kelce's defense, one last fan commented, "Y'all be haters. She looks great! And [they] show her a tasteful amount." They added, "Lets go Travis and the red team!"

