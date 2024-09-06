Taylor Swift Shown Multiple Times on NBC NFL Broadcast, Viewers Sound Off

Professional football is back, and we all know that means... so is the NFL's coverage of Taylor Swift. On Thursday night, the Grammy-winning singer was on hand to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while his team took on the Baltimore Ravens.

The singer as shown multiple times during NBC's broadcast of the game, and viewers have been sound off, with one person writing in a post, on X (formerly Twitter), "I speak for everyone when I say keep the Taylor posts coming...we love it," while someone else pleaded, "Please don't start this again." Scroll down to read what NFL fans are saying about seeing Taylor so frequently during games.