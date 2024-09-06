Taylor Swift Shown Multiple Times on NBC NFL Broadcast, Viewers Sound Off
Taylor Swift stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the team's star tight end.
Professional football is back, and we all know that means... so is the NFL's coverage of Taylor Swift. On Thursday night, the Grammy-winning singer was on hand to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while his team took on the Baltimore Ravens.
The singer as shown multiple times during NBC's broadcast of the game, and viewers have been sound off, with one person writing in a post, on X (formerly Twitter), "I speak for everyone when I say keep the Taylor posts coming...we love it," while someone else pleaded, "Please don't start this again." Scroll down to read what NFL fans are saying about seeing Taylor so frequently during games.
'Keep The Camera Off of Her'
"Keep the camera off of her," exclaimed one angry football fan. "We tune in to watch the first regular season game of 2024, not the celebrity body count queen!
'Please Stop'
One user pointed out "Two things... 1. Ol girl couldn't look more uncomfortable 2. Please stop."
'ONLY' Taylor
Not everyone is mad about all the Tay-Tay on their screen, however. "I wish there was a network that ONLY had the camera on Taylor," commented an Instagram user.
Taylor 'is Back!'
"Here. We. Go. Taylor Swift is back!" someone else cheered on X. "Oh, and so is the NFL. Cool."
'More Andy Reid'
Another person quipped, "Can we just show more Andy Reid instead of Taylor Swift?
'Shocker!'
"Great! We started the 2024 season with Taylor Swift with more air time," an NFL fan commented. "Shocker!"
'Here We Go'
"Oh here we go. Another year of Taylor instead of just football," an Instagram user complained.
'Haters'
Finally, coming to Swift and Kelce's defense, one last fan commented, "Y'all be haters. She looks great! And [they] show her a tasteful amount." They added, "Lets go Travis and the red team!"
