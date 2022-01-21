Watch Betty White’s Sweet Video Message to Fans Days Before Her Death

Betty White may be gone, but she had one last sweet message to her fans. The Golden Girls star passed away on New Year’s Day at age 99, just shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. There was a movement of support to animal charities following White’s death, with people donating money to her favorite organizations to honor her memory. White’s assistant shared the last video taken of White on her Instagram account, offering a sweet message to fans. “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” the late actress says in the video. “Thank you so much and stick around.”

“As we continue to see numbers coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through [The Betty White Challenge],” her assistant, Kierstan, wrote. “She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have been so grateful to everyone.”

“When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday,” the message continued. “She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals.”

White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, and to celebrate the day, her assistant shared one of the final photos taken of her. White died on New Year’s Day at age 99, and Fathom Events played Betty White: A Celebration in theaters to honor her legendary television career. White was a five-time Emmy winner whose career began at the birth of television.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty,” White’s assistant Kiersten wrote on the Golden Girls star’s official Facebook page. “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”