Betty White Hosting Special Movie Event to Celebrate 100th Birthday

Betty White is inviting everyone to celebrate her 100th birthday! The beloved actress marks the beginning of her centenarian years on Jan. 17 and has a movie special premiering in theaters for that day only looking back on her life and career in Hollywood. The movie, titled Betty White: 100 Years Young, will look back on some of her biggest roles over the years and feature White amid a cast of her famous friends.

Some of the celebs celebrating with White include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“You’ll experience Betty’s funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show – and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom,” the description reads. “Plus Betty reveals inside stories of her amazing life and career. This is a special one-day-only event; the party awaits.”

In a trailer for the film, White greets the camera as several stars say her name, including Reynolds, Burnett, Bertinelli and the late Alex Trebek. “Hello, I’m Betty White. I feel so fortunate to have had as great a career as I’ve had for as long as I have,” she tells the camera. Bertinelli adds at the end of the trailer of why everyone is so enamored with White, “It’s just the magic of Betty White – not everybody has that.”

Earlier this month, Ray Richmond released a new book about the actress and her legacy, fittingly titled Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life. “What people love about Betty is how game she is for everything apple pie and America – and in the same breath she can swear like a sailor,” the author told Variety. He added, “She doesn’t think she’s all that. That’s attractive to mainstream America. She knows how to measure the room and the mood better than any entertainer I’ve ever seen. And she knows her brand better than anyone. She knows her limits, what lines she can cross. She does it with flair and sophistication.” Betty White: 100 Years Young will air in select movie theaters on Jan. 17 only.