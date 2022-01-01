Betty White in ‘Golden Girls’: How to Watch and Stream the Iconic TV Show

Betty White’s star power is being memorialized in a way unlike others of her time. The legendary actress died in her sleep on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. It was just a few weeks before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. White is most beloved probably for her role on The Golden Girls. Rose was the sweet and naive one of the bunch, which she played from 1985 to 1992.

White was the last living cast member of the iconic series. OK! Magazine’s July 2021 interview reveals that White said of her outliving her co-stars, “I can’t believe I’m the only one left because I [was] the oldest!” she said. “We showed up for the readthrough [and] it was like batting a tennis ball over the net. It was so exciting to be with four people with that chemistry — I’ll never forget that first read. It was like we had been working together forever! I still get goosebumps thinking about it.”

She was closest to Rue McClanahan and couldn’t fathom her death in 2010. “We adored each other,” she said of her friend dying from a stroke at age 76. “It hurts more than I even thought it would if that’s even possible. She was everything, as far as a friend is concerned.”

It was long rumored that White and Bea Arthur had a major feud. Apparently, White’s positive personality irritated Arthur. In an interview with The Village Voice in 2011, White said of Arthur: “She found me a pain in the neck sometimes. It was my positive attitude- and that made Bea angry sometimes. Sometimes if I was happy, she’d be furious.”

Arthur’s son, Matthew Saks, confirmed the tension between the two co-stars in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly: “My mom unknowingly carried the attitude that it was fun to have somebody to be angry at. It was almost like Betty became her nemesis, someone she could always roll her eyes about at work.”

The show has been introduced to a new generation of fans thanks to the internet. It’s is now available on several streaming platforms, including Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Google Play, and Vudu. Some are free with subscriptions, and others have to pay per episode or season.