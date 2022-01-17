Betty White Honored by Google for 100th Birthday With Special Easter Egg

The 100th anniversary of Betty White‘s birth is Monday, and to mark the occasion, Google has a special Easter egg up its sleeve. The internet search giant will add a nod to White’s beloved character from The Golden Girls, Rose. White died on New Year’s Eve, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

On Monday, White fans will unlock a special Easter egg when they search her name, reports Variety. Animated rose petals will fill the screen. The message “Thank you for being a friend” will pop up as a reference to The Golden Girls‘ title song, as well as “1922-2021.” The Easter egg goes live at 12 am. GMT.

Fathom Events will also screen Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration on Monday in theaters across the country. The documentary was produced by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein and was renamed Betty White: A Celebration after White’s death. The producers told The Hollywood Reporter they were “shell-shocked” after hearing White died. Boettcher and Trinklein’s last interview with White was recorded just 10 days before her death. During that final meeting, White recorded a heartwarming message just for her legion of fans.

“It’s just got that twinkle that’s Betty,” Boettcher told THR. “The great thing about it is that she didn’t read it off the teleprompter or have a script. She ad-libbed it, and that’s Betty to the very end. She’s spontaneous and has the wherewithal to go with it and do it live. She was so good at that. You can’t watch it for the first time and help but get goosebumps when you hear her. It’s just very, very sweet.”

White died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 31, her agent and longtime friend Jeff Witjas announced. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.” She suffered a stroke six days before her death, and the death certificate listed “cerebrovascular accident” as the cause of death.

After White died, Witjas debunked a social media rumor that she passed away after getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Her death should not be politicized – that is not the life she lived,” Witjas told PEOPLE on Jan. 3. “She never said that regarding the booster. Betty died of natural causes. She did not have the booster three days before she died.”

White’s incredible career began at the birth of television and continued into the streaming era. She won five Emmys, two for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, one for The Golden Girls, one for The John Larroquette Show, and one for hosting Saturday Night Live in 2010. She also received a lifetime achievement award from the Daytime Emmys in 2015.