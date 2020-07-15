✖

After Jada Pinkett Smith revealed in an intimate sit-down with husband Will Smith that she was entangled in a relationship with rapper August Alsina, the power couple's facetious admission of having a "bad marriage for life" has fans stunned. While the pair fist-bumped to the revelation on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, leading many to weigh in, Will's Independence Day co-star and close family friend, Vivica A. Fox tells PopCulture.com exclusively, she would "just keep it real," prefacing how much she loves them both so much.

"That's the agreement that Will and Jada decided, that they're going to stick this out through good and bad," Fox said in our exclusive series, PopCulture @ Home. "Now I'm going to be real honest with you, baby. If something goes bad with me, I have to go. What we are not going to do — if we're not working — I could be good friends for life, even though we were formerly married. I just don't believe in bad relationships. I don't. I think that sometimes relationships run their course. We outgrow each other. We change. We go through new chapters."

Fox — whose two new Lifetime Movies, The Wrong Wedding Planner and The Wrong Stepfather, premiere this month — further shares how there is "nothing wrong" with moving on and heading into a new chapter of life separately. "'I love you, and I'll always love you, but that doesn't mean I have to be married to you.' That's what I believe," she said. "But [Will and Jada], they've made an agreement, and that's between them. I appreciate their honesty that they said, 'Hey, we were going through a bad time in our marriage, and this is what happened.' And they shared it with us because they didn't have to and I commend them. I was one of them. I put in bold, all caps: 'Appreciate your honesty y'all.'"

While the Smiths might still be together despite their relationship marred by infidelity, it's not the only relationship quandary rocking the world. Since the start of lockdown stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, divorce rates between married couples has seen a spike, per reports from Fox News. Thousands across the U.S. have found themselves splitting up while staying home and in closer quarters than usual with their partners as the very fabric of our daily interactions and dynamics amid COVID-19 has shifted dramatically in recent months.

From the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock to Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, quarantine has become a make-it-or-break-it situation for couples and Fox, who shares nuggets of relationship wisdom in her podcast series, Hustling With Vivica A. Fox and memoir, Every Day I'm Hustling, gets it. "People are spending more time with each other than what they are used to, and so the divorce rate shot up during quarantine, and it's because we never thought we would be in this predicament, that we have to stay home and live the way that we're living," she said, admitting that no one saw this latent dysfunction coming.

Further sharing how it "been stressful for everyone, and mainly relationships have suffered for that," she assures that couples can make it through the struggles, but it comes down to communication. "I just would suggest to couples that if you're having conflicts in your marriage due to quarantine, talk, get some counseling," Fox said. "Y'all can do it online together. Y'all can have a Zoom counseling session that if you really do love someone, try to get some counseling and try to work through it. But if it's not working out, there's nothing wrong with moving on."

Vivica A. Fox can be seen in two new installments in the wildly popular, "Wrong" movie franchise on Lifetime this month, starting with The Wrong Wedding Planner on July 17 at 8 p.m. ET and The Wrong Stepfather on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET.