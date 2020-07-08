✖

About a month after news surfaced that they split, Jordana Brewster has reportedly officially filed for divorce from Andrew Form. According to The Blast, Brewster filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years on Wednesday. The couple reportedly "quietly separated" earlier this year, but the news only made headlines in early June.

On June 6, PEOPLE reported that Brewster and Form had split. According to the outlet, the split was an "amicable" one. The pair plan to co-parent the two sons they share, 4-year-old Rowan and 6-year-old Julian. "They have the utmost respect for each other," a source told PEOPLE. "They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team." At the time, neither Brewster nor Form's reps commented on the news about their split. Brewster and Form met on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, in which she starred and he directed, in 2005. Form later proposed to Brewster on their first anniversary with a 3.2-carat emerald-cut diamond and platinum ring. Two years after they met, they married in a private ceremony held on Nevis Island, a location in the Caribbean Sea.

Ahead of her wedding to Form, Brewster spoke to InStyle Weddings about how the pair met. "We started dating in secret – you know, hanging out in my trailer – because it would have been unprofessional otherwise," she said. "But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I'd look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby."

Brewster and Form were said to be inseparable after they filmed The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. After shooting wrapped in the fall of 2005, the two then traveled to the Bahamas, which is where they spent the Christmas holiday. Shortly after their travels, the Fast & Furious star moved into the director's home in the Hollywood Hills. Brewster even opened up about how quickly the pair's relationship moved, saying, "I was always the girl who said I'd never move in with someone before I got married, and then I just did it. I'm the biggest hypocrite ever! I had been dating him for only a little over a month, but I never went back to living in my apartment."