'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Files for Divorce From Husband Jeffrey Marty

Stacey Dash has officially taken steps to end her marriage to Jeffrey Marty, filing for divorce from her husband of two years Monday in a Pasco County, Florida court, reports Entertainment Tonight. The Clueless star told ET in a statement that she is currently transitioning into a "new and better woman" and feeling "reborn" as she comes to the end of her marriage to Marty.

"I am choosing to only focus on positive things that are important to me. Family, career, and God’s love," she continued. The actress' publicist, Claudia Greene, added to the outlet, "It is a very difficult time for Stacey and right now she’s still keeping close to God and her kids."

On Instagram, Dash spoke Tuesday of "hard times" saying she is remembering to rely on God in tough times. "It can be difficult to stay positive no matter what, but when you realize that God is in control, you can release all your stress and sadness," she wrote. 'Take care of yourself, your loved ones, and be kind and loving to others."

Dash announced back in March that she and Marty had decided to split after nearly two years of marriage. "My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time."

Dash and Marty married in April 2018, 10 days after they first met. This was the actress' fourth marriage, having previously tied the knot with producer Brian Lovell, British executive James Maby and actor Emmanuel Xuereb. Her latest marriage has been turbulent, and Dash was arrested on Sept. 29 following an alleged domestic violence incident involving her husband. At the time, police alleged that Dash and Marty were involved in an argument when Dash pushed her husband and slapped him in the face. Marty allegedly sustained scratches to his left arm from being pushed, and Dash was taken into custody.

Dash pleaded not guilty to her charge of domestic battery, and the case has since been dropped. Marty wrote on Twitter in October, "Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife [Stacey Dash]. She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now. We both look forward to getting this behind us."