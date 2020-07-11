Will Smith Tells 50 Cent 'F— You' in Leaked DMs About Jada Pinkett Smith's Confession

✖

Will Smith may have dropped a rare F-bomb on Saturday morning when 50 Cent got in some jokes about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. 50 Cent posted an apparent screenshot of a text between himself and Smith on Instagram on Saturday morning, where he asked for details on the Smith marriage. Apparently, Smith was not amused.

50 Cent's screenshot appeared to show him reaching out to Smith after the latest episode of Red Table Talk, where Jada revealed to Smith that she had an "entanglement" with August Alsina while she and Smith were briefly separated. "But why she tell you that s— on a show for everybody to see?" 50 Cent asked in the message. "We broke up so she did her and I did me," Smith responded. 50 Cent responded with a frank sexual implication about Jada, to which this hypothetical Smith responded: "F— you 50."

Many fans took the message as a joke, assuming it was photoshopped. The image was heavily pixelated and distorted, the interface was unfamiliar. One fan commented: "I know you ain't out here wit no damn Android."

Still, 50 Cent left the post up as if it were real, and later posted another meme about the Smith family drama. This time, it was a video — an edited clip from one of the most dramatic moments of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. At the moment when Will delivered a heartfelt monologue about missing his biological father, someone dubbed over it with a convincing impression of Smith talking about Jada instead.

In another post, 50 Cent shared a photo of Smith from the Red Table Talk broadcast, where the actor appeared teary-eyed. 50 Cent wrote: "Got Damn Will look hit, SMH. What the f— do ya do when this s— happens. [laughing out loud] Nah it's not funny. S—!"

Smith and Jada shocked fans with their Red Table Talk revelation. They explained that their family became close with Alsina mostly to help him get physical and mental healthcare while he was recovering from a number of issues. In the midst of that, Smith and Jada briefly separated, and Jada had her "entanglement" with the much younger performer. Alsina is 21 years younger than Jada.

The two were clarifying stories brewing in a dangerous rumor mill. Jada said that Will did not give her "permission" to be with Alsina, and said that she did not want anyone to think of the singer as a "homewrecker."

However, she also pushed back against Smith labeling the "entanglement" as a "transgression," saying: "I actually don’t look at it as a transgression at all. Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was really able to confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity — and I was really able to do some really deep healing."