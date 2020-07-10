Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Chambers Announce Divorce

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have called off their marriage of 10 years, announcing Friday on social media that they had decided to go their separate ways. Sharing a photo from early in their relationship, the Call Me By Your Name actor said the two had decided to "turn the page" in their lives together.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the couple shared in identical statements shared to Instagram at the same time, which had the comments disabled.

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co parents and dear friends will remain our priority," he said of their two children, 5-year-old Harper Grace and 3-year-old Ford. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

A source told PEOPLE after news of their split broke, "They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them."

The couple had been quarantining with their kids in the Cayman Islands ahead of the split, and celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary in May. "TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love," Chambers wrote on Instagram at the time. "I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset."

On Father's Day, Chambers praised her husband as a "master bedtime singer, omelette maker, steak griller, 'water pusher,' snorkel instructor, story teller and so much more." She then thanked him for being such an "adventurous and entertaining" father, adding that they were "lucky that you’re ours" and telling him how much they love him.

In Town & Country in June 2013, Chambers revealed how the actor convinced her to marry him back in the day. "When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," she said. "He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don’t have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you’ll be 40 and divorced and we’ll run into each other, and we’ll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we’ll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'"