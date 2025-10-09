Victoria Beckham Reveals What Mel B Said That ‘Upset’ Her ‘Not Too Long Ago’

Victoria Beckham is opening up more than ever about her journey from Spice Girl to fashion mogul — and all the bumps along the way — in Netflix’s new docuseries, Victoria Beckham.

Beckham reveals in her eponymous docuseries that while she may have gotten her start as Posh Spice, the 2008 Spice Girls reunion tour only proved to her that her pop star days were behind her.

While “it was good to be back with them,” Beckham noted that something Mel B said to her at the time “upset” her.

Spice Girls photographed backstage at the Brit Awards in February 1997 (Photo by Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images)

“One of the girls actually said to me, and it did upset me not too long ago, actually — it was Melanie B who said to me, ‘Don’t forget where you’ve come from,’” she recalled. “I have never forgotten where I’ve come from. I have never, ever forgotten that Posh Spice is the reason that I’m sitting here now. She might have been grumpy, but she was actually great.”

When it came to the tour itself, Beckham said it felt “good to celebrate the Spice Girls,” but it was during that tour that she realized she “didn’t belong on stage” and that performing “wasn’t what I loved anymore.”

Victoria also struggled to adjust to life as a mom and wife to soccer star David Beckham after they tied the knot in 1999. Victoria said she took the tabloid criticism leveled at her to heart, so when she and David moved to Spain in 2003, she began to lean into their narrative with the way she dressed.

LOS ANGELES – MAY 31: Victoria and David Beckham attend The 2003 MTV Movie Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I look at those pictures and I smile. But when I look back and think why, I suppose there is an element of attention-seeking if I’m being completely honest,” Victoria admits. “It was at a time when I didn’t feel creatively fulfilled, so it’s how I stayed in the conversation from Spice Girls to WAGs. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was trying to find myself. I felt incomplete, sad, frozen in time, maybe. I was appreciative of what I had, but I need a sense of purpose.

Before she could be taken seriously in the world of fashion, however, she had to take the advice of designer Roland Mouret and “kill the WAG.”

“I knew that to start this new chapter of my life, I had to change. Strip the other personas away,” she said. “You know, I buried those boobs in Baden-Baden. I became a simpler, more elegant version of myself, and I went to work.”