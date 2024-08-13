Spice Girls Reunion Canceled, Report Says

It looks like fans won't see a Spice Girls reunion tour after all. The Daily Mail reports that Mel B and Ginger's, real name Geri, feud it at a point of no reconciliation, putting a highly anticipated reunion at a standstill, indefinitely. Ginger is said to have walked away for good, despite being the closest to Mel B during their heyday, which at one point was even romantic. But things have soured. The rift is said to have grown after the group reunited in celebration of Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday, aka Posh, where they had an icy exchange due to Mel B claiming in an interview that Ginger lies about her age.

"Geri has had enough to deal with after all the drama with her husband's relationship with his assistant – it has been a tough enough time – and she's just lost patience with Mel and her little digs and jibes," an insider alleges. "She's walked away and without Geri it's really not going to happen – in the past she's been a driving force in the group, but she doesn't want to deal with Mel at all at the moment let alone share a stage with her."

Their on-again-off-again issues go back decades. "They've always had a tricky relationship but this has got very messy now and nobody has been able to smooth things over between them – so it's all off again," the source adds.

Fans were particularly excited as Beckham was reported to make cameos during this alleged reunion. In past performances or talks of a tour, Beckham has been absent.

As far as their run-in at Beckham's party, a source says it was not pleasant and they eventually kept their distance from each other, despite photos of the group posing together and smiling surfacing online.

"Mel tried to smooth things over with Geri at the party but it didn't go as planned. She was laughing it all off but Geri didn't seem interested in hearing what she had to say and wandered off," the source said. "When it came to taking their group picture, Geri kept as far away from Mel as possible which was awkward to watch. Geri wanted to be there to celebrate ­and have a good laugh with everyone, not talk to Mel about the embarrassing things she's said about her."