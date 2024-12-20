Victoria Beckham Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors

Victoria Beckham is shooting down rumors she had a nose job. The former Spice Girls singer spoke about speculation of plastic surgery while appearing on TODAY to promote her beauty brand. The fashion designer says her slimmer nose is attributed to “clever contouring” method. She says makeup techniques, not surgery, is the reason for any changes to her face.

“I like to draw,” she said. “I have to say, there’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever … No, never. It’s clever contouring.”

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken about the contour method. In a Jan. 13 video posted jointly to her personal Instagram and her beauty brand page, she showed the trick of the trade using her Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus.

“I always start by slimming down my nose,” she said, striking the makeup down her face. “So I’m literally going to draw two lines down either side of my nose to really shade down the sides. What this is going to do, is when I blend it with my nose or my fingers, it’s going to give the illusion of a longer, straighter nose,” she added.

In a 2022 video with beauty Charlotte Tilbury, the two demonstrated a similar trick using Tilbury’s products. “People have also said that I’ve had a nose job,” Beckham said in the video. “Never had a nose job. Always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free and soy-free. Her average product costs $28. She’s received rave reviews on her line, and has even won a few awards in the beauty industry.

Beckham entered into the beauty and fashion industry first in 2008 with a clothing line. Her makeup and skincare line followed in 2019.