Vanessa Lachey Settles Major Lawsuit

As Vanessa Lachey has fun on vacation with her family while NCIS: Hawai'i is on hiatus, the actress has something else to celebrate. 10 News of San Diego reports that Lachey has finally settled a lawsuit that was filed by someone who believed she was at fault and seriously injured him when their cars collided with each other back in 2020.

The collision reportedly happened in late 2020 in Tarzana, California, a suburban neighborhood outside Los Angeles. An attorney for the Love Is Blind host denied any wrongdoing in her court papers. She was sued for negligence last November, but now the plaintiff's attorneys have filed new court documents stating it's been resolved. No details have been released, per a protective order, so Lachey's statements are prevented from being published in the media.

However, the case was resolved, this is definitely very good news for Vanessa Lachey. Any situation like that could go in any direction, so it's great to see that all turned out well for her. Now she is able to fully enjoy her vacation, whether she's on a Disney cruise or just spending time at home with her family. If only people the Love Is Blind live reunion debacle would quietly disappear.

Now that Vanessa Lachey doesn't have to worry about the lawsuit anymore if only she would be able to go back to filming NCIS: Hawai'i. The writers' strike has yet to let up, and there's no indication that it will anytime soon. Now with actors threatening to strike soon, it could put an even bigger damper on the entertainment industry. Right now, there's no telling how it will all go down and whether or not the actors will be joining the writers on the picket lines full-time, so fans will just have to wait and see.

Even though NCIS: Hawai'i won't be coming back until the fall on CBS, or possibly later, again depending on the writers' strike, fans can watch both seasons on Paramount+. Vanessa Lachey has also been updating fans on her family vacation with husband, Nick Lachey, and their kids on Instagram, so you can see how the Lacheys have been spending their extended time off, both goofing around and relaxing. Vanessa will definitely be able to relax a little easier now with the lawsuit settled, but hopefully, she doesn't have to deal with another one in the future.