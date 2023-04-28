'Love Is Blind' Stars React to Petition to Replace Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey

It's been over a week since the messy Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion, and fans are still petitioning to get rid of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, but two LIB cast members are speaking out about it. Via Entertainment Tonight, Season 2 alums Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee gave their reactions to the petition on their podcast Out of the Pods, and while they agree with some of the stuff fans have been saying, they aren't particularly fond of what the world is saying about their "parents."

"Look, I know we're biased because, of course, we know Vanessa and Nick. We really considered them as Mom and Dad during filming," Lee explained. "They played this role of mentors to us, providing advice as we were making our decision to say 'I do' or 'I don't' on our wedding day. I also agree with the criticism, but I also think it's unfair as well with how much backlash she's getting. It feels like a dog pile."

Fans have been giving their own thoughts on the situation, not liking that Vanessa Lachey pressured the couples into talking about when they're going to have a baby or cut someone off when they were talking. Natalie Lee even criticized Lachey for how she handled it. "I do agree that's really inappropriate to ask, especially in this day and age when there are couples who don't want to have kids or can't have kids. I couldn't tell if it was a subject that was being pushed by Vanessa or just the show itself."

Meanwhile, Deepti Vempati had similar reactions, noting that while the Lacheys are like Mom and Dad, the reunion had seemed rushed, and that might be due to the massive delay Netflix experienced. "There was a lot of moments that [Vanessa] would cut certain things off, and I'd be like, 'I really want to know more.'"

Both Vempati and Lee think that the Lacheys are being over-criticized, despite there being moments in the reunion they disagreed with. Unfortunately, not everyone feels the same. As the petition continues, Love Is Blind fans have their choice of new hosts, including Season 1 favorites Cameron and Lauren, as well as a few other options. With a Season 5 in the works, it will be interesting to see if Nick and Vanessa return to host and if they host the reunion. Hopefully, at the very least, Netflix strays from the live special or better prepares for it because who knows what could have changed had it aired at the right time.