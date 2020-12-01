Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree Goof Around in 'Santa's Naughty Workshop' Photos

✖

Vanessa Hudgens is getting into the holiday spirit with friends GG Magree and Vince Rossi as rumors swirl that she has a new guy in her life. This weekend, the Princess Switch actress had a rowdy good time while embracing the Christmas vibes in matching Santa hats and sweats with her pals, dancing and posing for sultry photos in "Santa's Naughty Workshop" during what looks like a fun night.

"Ho Ho Ho," Hudgens captioned a candid snap of the trio getting down on the floor. Magree used the same caption for her photo, in which the High School Musical alum squats over her backside, adding the location as "Santa's Naughty Workshop." The photos were a hit for her followers, who commented, "The matching PJs!!" and "Christmas mood!" Another added, You take the best Christmas shots!" while a different admirer wrote, "iconic trio."

Hudgens has been taking plenty of time for her friends as of late, having split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler in January after more than eight years together. While the two have stayed mum about the cause of their split, the actress told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 17 she was "open" to finding a new partner, and they don't have to be a celebrity. "Your girl's open," she told the outlet with a laugh. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. ... Like, I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not — if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

Dating at the moment was not an option, however, as Hudgens revealed she was taking COVID-19 safety precautions "very seriously" on the set of the movie she had just wrapped. "And at times it feels extravagant, but it's what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me," she told ET.

Days later, Hudgens was spotted with a possible new beau, being photographed holding hands and getting cozy with Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker in Los Angeles. That same day, she posted a photo of herself holding a pink rose while decked out in white, teasingly captioning the photo, "date night."