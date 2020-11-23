Vanessa Hudgens Sparks Romance Rumors With MLB Player Cole Tucker

Does Vanessa Hudgens have a new man in her life? Potentially. The Princess Switch: Switched Again star was seen holding hands and getting cozy with MLB player Cole Tucker recently. The two were in Los Angeles when they were spotted holding hands while walking towards a valet stand in the southern California city.

Hudgens took to social media to share a photo of herself holding a pink rose, decked out in a white outfit captioning the photo "date night," teasing fans according to Us Weekly. The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and the High School Musical actress were also seen outside the Canyon County Store over the weekend. Hudgens was dressed in a black satin dress, ankle boots with a grey cardigan and beanie, while Tucker kept it casual in jeans, a navy hoodie and ski cap.

Hudgens was previously in a 9-year relationship with Austin Butler, but news broke earlier this year that the two had called it quits for good. "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup," a source told the outlet at the time. While the news was announced in January, it's unclear on when the two actually split. Fans didn't fail to notice they didn't spend the holidays together in late 2019, which had fans speculating if everything was okay or not.

Hudgens spent Christmas with her family, went to Switzerland for New Year's Eve and then made a stop in London before returning to California. Not only was she not posting about him anymore but she was seen sitting courtside at Lakers games without him. She was also seen dating Los Angeles Lakers player, Kyle Kuzma, back in January. The two were spotted on a date together, with one source saying, "It's been fun and distracting for Vanessa to talk to, flirt with and get attention from a new guy."

The actress was previously tied to her former co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010. The Down to Earth with Zac Efron star is now dating Vanessa Valladares, who's an Australian native. The actor mentioned in his Netflix documentary about wanting to move to Australia but fans weren't sure how serious he was or not. However, in recent months he has been seen with Valladares in Australia and has mentioned moving there and leaving Los Angeles for good. So far though, he's remained quiet on the subject.