Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates ‘Day of Loving Myself’ for First Valentine’s Day Since Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating her first single Valentine’s Day in nearly a decade with some silly videos and serious self-love! The High School Musical actress took to Instagram Friday with a series of festively-filtered videos, writing, “Happy vday loves. I really entertained myself with These filters. Hopefully it’s entertaining to you too. If not, too bad. Lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:58am PST

In the first video, Hudgens does her best Marilyn Monroe impression while singing, “Happy Valentine’s to me, happy Valentine’s to me, happy day of loving myself, happy Valentine’s Day to me!”

Adding onto her independent sentiment, the actress added with a new filter, “And happy Valentine’s Day to you, too!”

In a third video, with a filter of a teddy bear wrapped around her shoulder, Hudgens pretended to lick her animated fuzzy friend, joking, “Who needs a valentine when you’ve got this guy.”

“There are just so many damn filters for this holiday,” she added in the final clip, which featured golden cat ears with red roses. She ended on a mocking note, teasing, “Everybody loves love, wah!”

Hudgens’ followers were thoroughly amused by her mugging for the camera, with one writing, “Yaaaas qweeeeen! Honey if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love someone else? Can I get an amen?!”

The Spring Breakers actress and boyfriend Austin Butler reportedly split after nine years together last month, with a source telling E! News shortly after the heartbreaking news surfaced that the two had parted on amicable terms. Neither party has addressed the breakup directly.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the source said. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

The insider added, “They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another.”

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin