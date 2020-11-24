Vanessa Hudgens Snaps 'Wife Life' Bikini Photo Alongside Friend as New Dating Rumors Flare

✖

Vanessa Hudgens has some new dating rumors floating around after her split from Austin Butler. To make things even more interesting, the actress snapped a photo on Instagram poolside with one of her friends, but it was her caption that had fans wondering if there was something more going on. Hudgens wrote, “Wife Life,” underneath the photo, bringing a whole new level to the rumor that she has something going on with MLB player, Cole Tucker.

The rumors began after she was spotter with the Pittsburgh Pirates player holding hands while shopping in Los Angeles. Hudgens, who is seven years older than Butler, also fueled the rumors herself on Saturday when she posted a photo of herself with a pink rose in front of her face that was captioned, “Date night.” The image of them shopping downtown occurred just ahead of their supposed night out on the town. Neither has shared photos with one another, though Tucker’s post on Monday showed him with some of his teammates in Los Angeles, which matches the timeline of their alleged date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

All of this comes about 10 months removed from Hudgens splitting from Butler, who played James "Wilke" Wilkerson III on Switched at Birth and later starred in The Carrie Diaries. The two had been together for nine years but called it quits in January. They first linked up in 2011. Since the breakup, the two have remained relatively quiet about the other and haven’t disclosed much information about the separation. Hudgens took the red carpet by herself for the premiere of Bad Boys for Life, her first public appearance since the split. While moving on from Butler has been a bump in the road for Hudgens, it doesn’t appear that 2020 has completely kicked her down. She has enjoyed some success of her own this year, from starting up her own YouTube channel to premiering the sequel of The Princess Switch on Netflix for the holiday season.

For fans of Hudgens’ who are unfamiliar with her rumored new beau, Tucker plays shortstop and outfield for the Pirates organization. He made his first appearance for the Pirates in 2019 after being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft. He attended college at the University of Arizona. The 24-year-old also has baseball running through his family. His younger brother, Carson, was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft by the Cleveland Indians.