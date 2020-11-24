Cole Tucker: What to Know About Vanessa Hudgens' Rumored New Beau

✖

Cole Tucker has been getting a lot of attention this week. It was reported that the Pittsburgh Pirates player was seen holding hands and getting cozy with Vanessa Hudgens in Los Angeles. The two were also seen at the Canyon Country Store in L.A. over the weekend. Nothing has been confirmed, but Hudgens, 31, recently posted a photo of herself in a white outfit holding a pink rose to her face while writing "date night."

Tucker, 24, was drafted by the Pirates in the first round back in 2014. He signed with the team in June of that year, agreeing to a $1.8 million signing bonus. He didn't make his big-league debut until 2019. During that time, Tucker worked his way up the minor leagues and was ranked as the team's fifth-best prospect before the start of the 2018 season.

On April 20, 2019, Tucker played in his first major league game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and got his first career hit, launching a two-run homer to give the Pirates the win over the San Francisco Giants. He played in 56 games in 2019 and recorded a .211 batting average with 31 hits two home runs and three triples. This past season, Tucker played in 37 games and posted a .220 batting average with 24 hits and one home run.

"We've exposed him in the last couple days," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette when talking about Cole before the 2020 season. "I think there’s a chance that we could see him bounce around. He’s extremely athletic, which makes him versatile. If there’s a chance we could get him on the field in different spots, then I think we’ll probably try to do that."

Tucker's younger brother, Carson, was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the first round of this year's draft. "For the first time in a long time, I’m a baseball fan. Like, Carson Tucker’s my favorite player and I’m rooting for him and pulling for him and following his every move," Tucker said to MLB.com in June. "I'm just trying to be as much a part of the process as I can and putting my big-brother hat on and also putting my baseball-player hat on, just because I have a lot of experience with the process."