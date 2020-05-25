Vanessa Bryant Posts Video of Daughter Capri Taking Her First Steps 4 Months After Kobe and Gianna's Tragic Deaths

✖

Vanessa Bryant is "so proud" of daughter Capri after the 11-month-old took her first steps! The widow of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant shared a sweet video of the milestone moment on social media almost four months to the day after Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash.

In the video posted Sunday, baby Capri walks from Vanessa's sister, Sophie Laine, to her mother as the family cheers her on. "I'm so proud of you, I knew you were gonna do it!" Vanessa coos to her youngest after she falls into her arms with a big grin. In the caption, Vanessa added, "My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean! Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today."

It's been a month of milestones for the Bryant family, as Vanessa celebrated what would have been Gigi's 14th birthday on May 1. Vanessa wrote in an emotional message on social media on the difficult day that her late daughter is "part of MY SOUL forever," adding that she misses her "so much" every day. "I wish I could wake up and have you here with me," she concluded. "I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

A few days later, Vanessa celebrated her own birthday, marking her 38th year by sharing a letter Kobe wrote with her social media followers. In an envelope addressed to "The Love of my Life" and signed from "Tu Papi," Vanessa revealed was the final letter her husband had written her before his death, which she had yet to open. "It gave me something to look forward to today," she explained. "Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."

Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine victims of a Jan. 26 helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, which also claimed the lives of 13-year-old Payton Chester, her mother, Sarah Chester, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli and her parents, Keri and John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.