Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Message to Daughter Gianna on 14th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant just sent a message to her daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday. Gianna and her father, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and Gianna would have been 14 years old on May 1. On Instagram, Vanessa posted a photo of Gianna in all Mickey Mouse gear, and she wrote an emotional message.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Vanessa wrote. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!" Fans also showed love to Gianna, sending her birthday wishes on social media. Vanessa has paid tribute to Gianna and Kobe on her Instagram account, but what got fans really emotional was when she spoke at their Celebration of Life ceremony in February.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."

Vanessa continued: "Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. she always kissed me goodnight and kissed me good morning," Vanessa said. "There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri and I thought she had left for school without saying goodbye. I text and say 'No kiss?' and Gianna would reply with, 'Mama, I kissed you but you were asleep and I didn't want to wake you.'"

"She knew how much her morning and evening kisses meant to me," she continued to recount about her daughter. "She was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day. She was daddy's girl but I know she loved her mama. She would always tell me and show me how much she loved me. She was one of my very best friends. She loved faith, she loved putting a smile on everyone's faces."