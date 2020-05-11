✖

Vanessa Bryant celebrated Mother's Day by sending an emotional message to her daughters. This was the first Mother's Day Bryant celebrated without her husband, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna as both died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Vanessa went to Instagram on Sunday to share a post about her daughters, revealing how much they mean to her.

"I love being your mama @nataliabryant , Gianna, Bianka and Capri," she wrote. You are all the very best of mommy and daddy." Along with the message, Bryant shared a screencap of an Instagram post her 17-year daughter Natalia posted on Instagram earlier in the day. Bryant is also mom to Bianaka, 3, and Capri, 10 months. Along with the Instagram post, Bryant also shared photos of gifts she received from Natalia and a few of her friends on her Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on May 10, 2020 at 2:58pm PDT

Mother's Day comes on the heels of two special holidays for Bryant. At the beginning of the month, Bryant celebrated Gianna's birthday. She would have been 14 years old, and it led to an emotional message from her mother. "Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Bryant wrote. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

A few days later, Bryant celebrated her 38th birthday. One of the things she shared during her birthday was a letter Kobe wrote to her. "Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi [Heart Emoji] I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. [Heart Emoji] Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together," Bryant wrote.

Along with Kobe and Gianna, seven other people died in the helicopter crash including 13-year-old Payton Chester, her mother, Sarah Chester, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli and her parents, Keri and John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.