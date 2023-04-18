Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre Reunite for New Comedy Series

12 years after they last worked together, Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen are reuniting for a brand new comedy series! According to an exclusive from Deadline, the two, who previously worked together and had a falling out on Two and a Half Men, will come together once again for Lorre's new comedy series on Max, How To Be a Bookie. Sheen will recur on the single-camera series that is set to star comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

This will mark Charlie Sheen's first television show since 2017 and his first major role since 2012's Anger Management. Sheen and Chuck Lorre worked together for eight years on Two and a Half Men up until Sheen's very public meltdown and verbal attacks on the creator in 2011. It seems that all has been cleaned up between the two, and their reunion will definitely be one of the biggest anticipations of the year.

Along with the new series, Sheen is also set to star in the dramedy Ramble On. The show has yet to find a permanent home and is reportedly still being shopped around. The actor is in a Hollywood resurgence, appearing in projects for the first time since 2017 on both film and television. It will be hard to tell how he will do, as it really could go either way, but nonetheless, it will be something to look forward to.

Co-written by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, How To Be a Bookie follows Sebastian Maniscalco as a veteran bookie who struggles with sports gambling, unstable clients, family, and much more in the city of Los Angeles. Alongside Maniscalco and Sheen, the upcoming comedy also stars Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton.

How To Be a Bookie is the latest series for Chuck Lorre to be announced for Max, the upcoming rebranding of HBO Max that is set to take place next month. Also recently announced was a spin-off for The Big Bang Theory. So far, there isn't any information on what the plot will be or who the series will center on, but rest assured, with Lorre at the helm, it will surely be a series to look forward to. Given the prequel series Young Sheldon's success, there shouldn't be any need to worry.

As of now, there is also no information on when How To Be a Bookie could potentially premiere on Max, but with more information on casting coming out, there will likely be more news to come out in the coming months or even sooner. All we know is that Charlie Sheen is coming back, and he is better than ever.