'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

✖

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

In photos obtained by E! News, Jones, now 27, could be seen dressed casually in a black t-shirt that read "SHOQUIP" in blue lettering, a reference to his homestate of Texas, shorts, and a beanie hat. Jones stepped out barefoot for the outing and was also sporting a full beard and glasses. Jones was equally as unrecognizable when he was spotted out and about in LA back in 2015. At the time, he also had a full beard.

Two and a Half Men child star Angus T Jones, now 27, is unrecognizable https://t.co/hqTe0X3fu9 via @DailyMailCeleb — Cindy Vien (@CindyVien) September 1, 2021

Jones was just 9-years-old when he landed the starring role as Jake Harper alongside Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men. In the years that followed, Jones not only became one of the highest-paid teen actors in history, making $300,000 an episode by the age of 17, according to PEOPLE, but also grew up in front of the camera, with his onscreen counterpart beginning to take on more mature storylines that Jones ultimately found incompatiable his Christian faith. After 10 seasons, Jones left the series and Hollywood, having previously told Seventh-Day Adventist filmmaker Christopher Hudson in a 2012 interview, "I'm on Two and a Half Men, and I don't want to be. Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth." Jones said, "you cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can't." Jones later apologized for his comments, saying in a statement, "if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed."

Jones ultimately left Two and a Half Men following the Season 10 finale in May 2013. He went on to enroll at the University of Colorado at Boulder, later telling PEOPLE that doing so allowed him to live "a normal existence. wasn't the center of everyone's attention, and that was nice."

Jones began acting at the age of five after being cast in the 1999 Sharon Stone and Nick Nolte-starring film Simpactico. He went on to appear in several other films before appearing on Two and a Half Men. Although he left the series, he returned for the series finale in 2015. He last appeared in an episode of Horace and Pete in 2016.