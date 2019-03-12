Jon Cryer Hasn’t Talked to ‘Two and a Half Men’ Co-Star Charlie Sheen in Years

Old drama dies hard. Jon Cryer said he has distanced himself from Charlie Sheen following Sheen’s infamous meltdown during his days on Two and a Half Men.

Cryer, who stars on The CW‘s Supergirl, told Access Live on Monday that while there was “great camaraderie” on the set of Two and a Half Men, there was also a lot of chaos.

“It was crazy. It was way more craziness than I really was hoping for, honestly,” he said, laughing.

The show, which originally centered around his and Sheen’s characters as brothers, took a hiatus in January 2011 when Sheen entered rehab. Shortly afterward, Sheen was fired after a public meltdown that included insulting series creator Chuck Lorre. The next season, Sheen’s character was killed off and replaced by Ashton Kutcher.

“It was tough to watch a guy who I had seen… you know, when we started the show, Charlie had been sober for a while and was really in control of his life,” Cryer said. “And it was tough to see that go away. That was the hardest part of being involved in that process. But actually doing the shows was always great. There was never a time when it wasn’t great.”

The Big Time Adolescence star, 53, revealed that he hadn’t spoken to Sheen, 53, “in a couple of years.”

“It’s kind of a roller coaster when you have Charlie Sheen in your life and I just haven’t decided to get back on that roller coaster,” he said.

Sheen has remained relatively under the radar in recent years after revealing his HIV-positive diagnosis in 2015. In December 2018, he celebrated one year of sobriety.

“I’ve been sober almost 14 months. That was the biggest change for me,” he told PEOPLE in January. “I really focus on my health, my family and work will come next. I’m excited to be excited again.”

He said getting clean again wasn’t so much of a struggle because he was ready for his life to change.

“I came to it on my own,” he said. “It was just one of those epiphany moments.”

His mindset wasn’t always so clear and succint when it came to getting help, however. In February 2011, he bashed Alcoholics Anonymous, dubbing the 12-step program “a cult.”

“I have a disease? “Bulls—t. I cured it … with my mind,” he said on the Alex Jones Show, according to Us Weekly. “I can’t use the word sober because that’s a term from those people, and I have cleansed myself. I have closed my eyes and in a nanosecond I cured myself from this ridiculous … It’s just the work of sissies. The only thing I’m addicted to right now is winning. You know? This bootleg cult arrogantly referred to as AA now supports a 5 percent success rate. My success rate is 100 percent. Do the math! One of their stupid mottos is ‘Don’t be special, be one of us.’ News flash: I am special and I will never be one of you.”