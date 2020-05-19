'Twilight' Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Said He Never Thought He'd Make It to 30 in Message

✖

Just months before his death, Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce wrote that he never thought he'd make it to 30 years old. Boyce and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, were pronounced dead on Wednesday after being found unresponsive in their Las Vegas condo, but in one of his final Instagram posts while celebrating his landmark 30th birthday on Dec. 5, Boyce reflected on past fears he once held that he’d never make it that far in life.

"At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones," he captioned the gallery, adding "what a time to be alive" and expressing a hope to "make the rest of these years your best!!"

In the wake of his death, the post has become a gathering place for fan tributes, the comments section quickly filling with messages reacting to his passing. In one such message, somebody sadly pointed out that "he did die at 30," while another wrote that they felt "sick" after reading news of his death. Several more people responded by writing "rest in peace."

At this time, little is known about Boyce's passing. The Las Vegas Medical Examiner's office confirmed that Boyce and Adepoju were found dead on May 13, though an official cause of death has not yet been revealed. The Daily Mail reports that law enforcement have said their deaths were not of a criminal nature.

Speaking to E! News, a source explained that the couple, who had been dating for about a year, were discovered unresponsive after concern was sparked when Boyce's cousin "woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house." The source added that Boyce was supposed to be in Los Angeles on that day, prompting his cousin to "check on him."

Sources added that although Boyce lived in Las Vegas to help his mother, he "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see" his 10-year-old daughter Alaya. They explained that prior to his death, Boyce was "really focused and handling a lot of business," with another remembering the late actor as "a person who loved life and [was] super positive... super animated, really witty."

Boyce was known for his appearance in the 2008 Twilight film, in which he portrayed Tyler, a Forks High School student who had a role in helping Bella (Kristen Stewart) understand that Edward (Robert Pattinson) was really a vampire. His only other credited role was in Trevor Jackson's 2018 music video "Apocalypse."