'Twilight' Fans Shocked by Gregory Tyree Boyce's Death

Tragedy struck the Twilight franchise when it was revealed that Gregory Tyree Boyce had died. The 30-year-old and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, were pronounced dead on Wednesday according to a report by E! News. Fans of the Twilight saga will remember Boyce for playing the part of Tyler Crowley in the first film, which came out in 2008 and is set to see a companion book to the iconic series in the works.

His mother confirmed the news of his passing on Facebook in which shared his love for cooking, calling him "the best chef." She also revealed his plans were to open his own wing joint, West Wings, where he would name the different sauces and flavors after West Coast rappers like Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. She said he "was onto something great" in pursuit of his passion. Boyce wasn't involved in the Hollywood scene for too much outside of his work on Twilight.

The news of his passing left many fans of the Stephanie Meyer's adaptation shocked. Social media was flooded with tributes for Boyce in the hours after his loss was revealed. Here are some of the most notable posts in wake of his death.