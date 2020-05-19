Gregory Tyree Boyce: Girlfriend's Family Launches GoFundMe for Her Funeral Expenses

✖

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie, was found dead at his Las Vagas condo on Wednesday, alongside his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju. Her family has launched a GoFundMe account, where people have donated almost $5,000 to help her family. A source told E! News Boyce moved to Las Vegas to help his mother and was commuting between there and acting jobs in Los Angeles, where his 10-year-old daughter Alaya lived.

Boyce's cousin saw his car was still at the house and was concerned since the 30-year-old actor was supposed to be in Los Angeles, a source told E! News. His cousin drove to Boyce's condo in Las Vegas, where he found Boyce and Adepojou deceased. The source said Boyce was "really focused and handling a lot of business" and was "super positive" and animated. "I will definitely miss him. He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable," the source said. The causes of death for Boyce and Adepoju, 27, were not reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ggr8T (@mr_alwaysgrindn) on May 10, 2020 at 2:32pm PDT

Adepojou's family launched a GoFundMe account last week with a $15,000 goal. The family chose not to reveal the cause of death and asked their wishes be respected. "However, due to the sudden passing and the need to bring Natalie home, we are asking if you can help with any monetary donation," organizer Mariah Megginson wrote. "Natalie had so much life to live we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her one son, her father, 2 brothers and 1 sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly. Any amount would help send our baby home the proper way."

Boyce celebrated his 30th birthday on Dec. 5, 2019 and marked the occasion with an inspirational post on Instagram. "Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones," he wrote. "What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!"

Boyce published his last Instagram post on May 10. The picture showed Adepoju kissing him on the cheek at the beach. "Happy Mother's Day again to my right hand/ my roll dog/ my Queen! Love you," he wrote.

The late actor appeared in the first Twilight movie, released in 2008. Boyce played Tyler, a Forks High School student who had a role in helping Bella (Kristen Stewart) understand that Edward (Robert Pattinson) was really a vampire. According to his IMDb page, Boyce's only other credited role was in Trevor Jackson's 2018 music video "Apocalypse."