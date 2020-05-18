Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' Actor, Dead at 30

✖

Gregory Tyree Boyce has been found dead at the age of 30. The actor, best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, E! News reported on Monday. Boyce was found along with girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, who was 27.

A source told the outlet that "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house." Knowing that Boyce was due in Los Angeles, he "went to check on him and found them. The source added that Boyce was "really focused and handling a lot of business," and was regularly commuting from his home in Las Vegas to L.A. so he could visit his daughter. The cause of death for the two has yet to be made public.

The source also said Boyce and Adepoju had been dating for "a little over a year." Adepoju's family described her as a "loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend" on a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses. "Natalie had so much life to live. We are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her one and only baby boy Egypt, her father, two brothers and one sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly."

The last post on Boyce's Instagram account was on May 10. "Happy Mother's Day again to my right hand/ my roll dog/ my Queen! Love you," he wrote in the caption. Since news of his death began to spread, the comments on this post, as well as others, have been flooded with Twilight fans mourning the loss of the young actor.

Boyce's Twilight character, Tyler, was a popular student of Forks High School and played an important role in helping Bella (Kristen Stewart) realize that Edward (Robert Pattinson) was a vampire. Like Edward, he longed for Bella's attention, although in the film he nearly hits her with his van. Though he was a recurring character in Stephanie Meyer's book series, he only appeared in the 2008 film that launched the franchise.

Boyce had one other credited role, playing a cowboy in Trevor Jackson's video for his song "Apocalypse." he is survived by his mother and his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.