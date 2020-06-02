'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and Girlfriend's Causes of Death Revealed

✖

The official cause of death for Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, have been revealed. Their bodies were first discovered on May 13, though it wasn't formally announced by the media until May 18.

On Monday, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg stated that 30-year-old Boyce and 27-year-old Adepoju died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, both of their deaths were ruled as accidental. News of their deaths came from a source close to the situation, who told E! News that Boyce's cousin had noticed the actor's car was parked at his home that Wednesday, though he was supposed to be in Los Angeles at the time. After he checked the residence, he discovered the bodies.

The death of Boyce came as a particular surprise, as the source noted that he'd "really focused and handling a lot of business." The fact that his car was left behind was telling, given that Boyce had been regularly commuting from his home in Las Vegas to L.A. to visit his daughter. It had been reported that Boyce had been dating the Adepoju for about a year.

Adepoju's family had described her as a "loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend" on a GoFundMe page they'd set up to help cover her funeral expenses. "Natalie had so much life to live. We are saddened that her life was cut short," the page read, in part. "Natalie leaves behind her one and only baby boy Egypt, her father, two brothers and one sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly."

Boyce played Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, a popular student at Forks High School who played a pivotal role in helping Bella (Kristen Stewart) realize that they mysterious Edward (Robert Pattinson) was actually a vampire. He also had a thing for Bella, although he nearly hits her with his van. He played a much larger role throughout the rest of author Stephanie Meyer's book series, though he only appeared in the 2008 entry that launched the franchise.

After Boyce's death was announced, fans of the smash-hit book and film series flooded Twitter with their condolences. However, they soon took notice that the official Twilight Twitter account had remained silent on his untimely death, which didn't go over well.