'Twilight' Twitter Page Hasn't Commented on Gregory Tyree Boyce's Death Yet, and Fans Take Notice
Twilight fans are furious amid the official Twilight Twitter account's silence over the death of one of the film's stars, Gregory Tyree Boyce. Boyce passed away alongside his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, in their Las Vegas condo on May 13, with reports of their deaths first being confirmed over the weekend. While fans have flocked to social media to pay their respects, the official Twitter account for the Twilight Saga page has yet to post any form of tribute to the actor, though several have noted that the page has posted a meme.
my plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/cLrBYGqmPJ— THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) May 19, 2020
Although Boyce only appeared in the first film of the franchise, which is based on Stephenie Meyer's books of the same name, he had a memorable and integral role. Towards the beginning of the film, Boyce's character, Tyler Crowley, nearly runs over Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) in the Forks High School parking lot. Saving her from an almost certain death was Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who jumped into action seemingly out of nowhere and stopped the truck from crushing the two of them with his bare hand. The mishap was one of many clues that led to the discovery that Edward was a vampire and one of the things that led to Bella and Edward's eventual romance.
Despite that integral part in the film, as well as several other scenes that he appeared in, the Twilight account has failed to mention Boyce or his passing since news reports first surfaced. On the social media platform, many fans have begun to voice this upset over that fact. Keep scrolling to see what fans have to say about the Twilight Twitter account's silence.
One of the most pivotal iconic scenes could have never happened without Gregory Tyree Boyce, and the official Twilight page has said nothing about him, rest in peace king pic.twitter.com/PePRPckZn0— dumbass the orphan (@cullenswhore) May 19, 2020
I love the memes, guys but I wish you would have commented about it, he was part of the saga too https://t.co/VYOJhCViT8— Livia MIDNIGHT SUN (@robstenforks) May 19, 2020
some twilight actor has passed away and all you do is post twilight crap, no condolences? #Twilight— Twilight (@TwilightTheory) May 19, 2020
Please post something about Gregory, he was part of the saga too.— fer • midnight sun 4th august (@nswmoon) May 20, 2020
How are you NOT GOING TO SAY ANYTHING ABOUT GREGORY BOYCE???? pic.twitter.com/X49uoCx1mu— dumbass the orphan (@cullenswhore) May 19, 2020
oi querido, vai comentar algo sobre a morte do gregory ou vai fingir que aconteceu nada? https://t.co/gJlhuBei7j— dane (@bethbolannd) May 19, 2020
So the @Twilight page will post some meme about Bella but won't say shit about the death of Gregory Tyree Boyce, aka Tyler??? pic.twitter.com/2QBZRg35xi— dumbass the orphan (@cullenswhore) May 19, 2020
a disrespect but disappointed and kinda not surprised 😔— nadya the cancer 🌿 (@gazingatstarss) May 19, 2020
i just wanna talk to the person who manages the account wtf this is so disrespectful— vív (@tarasjuul) May 19, 2020
How you not gonna notice the key actor for one of the MOST iconic scene/plot point???— dumbass the orphan (@cullenswhore) May 19, 2020
Its been at least a day, news sources have confirmed and fucking nothing has been said but they can fucking meme shit?? Disgusting— dumbass the orphan (@cullenswhore) May 19, 2020
@Twilight you need to recognize your platform and respect people who made the franchise successful.. this is disgusting— dani • tenet (@robpatenet) May 19, 2020
At this time, a cause of death for Boyce and Adepoju has not been released, though police have confirmed that "the incident was not criminal." The Clark County coroner's office is working to determine the pair’s cause and manner of death. Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, while Adepoju is survived by her son, Egypt. Adepoju's family has launched a GoFundMe page, writing that "any amount would help send our baby home the proper way." The page has raised more than $7,000 of its $15,000 goal.