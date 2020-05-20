'Twilight' Twitter Page Hasn't Commented on Gregory Tyree Boyce's Death Yet, and Fans Take Notice

Twilight fans are furious amid the official Twilight Twitter account's silence over the death of one of the film's stars, Gregory Tyree Boyce. Boyce passed away alongside his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, in their Las Vegas condo on May 13, with reports of their deaths first being confirmed over the weekend. While fans have flocked to social media to pay their respects, the official Twitter account for the Twilight Saga page has yet to post any form of tribute to the actor, though several have noted that the page has posted a meme.

Although Boyce only appeared in the first film of the franchise, which is based on Stephenie Meyer's books of the same name, he had a memorable and integral role. Towards the beginning of the film, Boyce's character, Tyler Crowley, nearly runs over Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) in the Forks High School parking lot. Saving her from an almost certain death was Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who jumped into action seemingly out of nowhere and stopped the truck from crushing the two of them with his bare hand. The mishap was one of many clues that led to the discovery that Edward was a vampire and one of the things that led to Bella and Edward's eventual romance.

Despite that integral part in the film, as well as several other scenes that he appeared in, the Twilight account has failed to mention Boyce or his passing since news reports first surfaced. On the social media platform, many fans have begun to voice this upset over that fact. Keep scrolling to see what fans have to say about the Twilight Twitter account's silence.