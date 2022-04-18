Tristan Thompson Called out for Odd Moment in 'The Kardashians' Premiere

✖

Fans noticed one particular moment of The Kardashians' premiere concerning Tristan Thompson. During the premiere, Kim Kardashian discovered an ad on her son Saint's Roblox game that purported to showcase footage from her sex tape. She promptly called for sister Khloe Kardashian to show her. Amid the wild moment, Thompson, who was also at the house, appeared to get anxious over the fact that Kim wanted to tell Khloe something important. Now, viewers have taken to social media to joke about the basketball player and how he seemed to get a bit nervous about potentially being called out to Khloe once again.

Saint went up to his mom to show her that a photo of her crying appeared in his game. While he could not understand the text that appeared with the image, it supposedly advertised a link to additional footage from Kim's sex tape. As soon as he showed her the game, Kim immediately called out to Khloe. At that moment, Thompson, who was seated nearby with Corey Gamble, appeared to get nervous, possibly thinking that what Kim discovered had something to do with him. This time around, Thompson (or one of his infidelities) was not the topic of conversation. Instead, Kim called Khloe in order to show her the ad that appeared on her son's game.

Even though this case did not concern Thompson, he has dealt with his fair share of personal drama recently. In late 2021, news broke that Thompson cheated on Khloe after they rekindled their relationship. While they were still together, he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer. Nichols alleged that Thompson asked her to keep the pregnancy news quiet. He initially denied that he was the father of Nichols' child, but after the results of a paternity test confirmed that he was the father, he issued a public apology to Khloe.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote in an apology to Khloe. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry." As for how Khloe is doing following the situation, it seems as though she is finally closing the door on a relationship with Thompson. She said on Good Morning America, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."