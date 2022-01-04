Tristan Thompson’s Public Apology to Khloe Kardashian Sets off Social Media

Tristan Thompson has, once again, come under fire for cheating on Khloe Kardashian. On Monday, Thompson posted a statement in which he acknowledged that he fathered a child with another woman while in a relationship with Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True. Of course, it wasn’t long before folks took to social media to weigh in on that very public apology.

Thompson released a statement on Instagram in which he said that a paternity test confirmed that he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. The child was born on Dec. 1. The basketball player’s statement read, “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.” He continued to apologize to everyone that he has “hurt or disappointed,” including Kardashian. Thompson specifically apologized to the reality star and wrote that she does not “deserve this.”

Social media had a field day over the entire situation. The whole drama produced a fair amount of commentary from those criticizing Thompson for the messy ordeal.

Not Having It

https://twitter.com/emilyjanis/status/1478194307966328834

Twitter users aren’t giving Thompson a pass for his latest apology. One individual even tweeted, “At this rate Tristan Thompson is just remixing his apologies to khloé.”

Respect?

https://twitter.com/kendallchambers/status/1478197208042246144

Many have taken issue with Thompson writing that he has the “utmost respect” for Kardashian amid the scandal. This is surely a confusing way to showcase that.

Really?

https://twitter.com/eleniegonz/status/1478452578983849990

Thompson sharing his “respect” for Kardashian has Twitter users floored. This individual found that part of the “apology” quite unbelievable.

Wait A Minute

https://twitter.com/PageRay/status/1478429283676659712

Another Twitter user weighed in by writing, “Tristan Thompson is absolute trash, what kind of apology is this please. Does she need further humiliation?”

Stop Playing

https://twitter.com/buzz_nuzz/status/1478215422902112256

People believe that Thompson is playing games at this point. This fan commented on the situation, “Tristan Thompson gotta stop playin with these apologies, just say you like to cheat and go.”

Again?

https://twitter.com/Madonnaisworse/status/1478396488577429504

There are many who are simply thrown by how often this situation has happened already. Clearly, they’re not about to let him off of the hook anytime soon.

“Confuzzled”

https://twitter.com/__elez/status/1478200736748122114

Fans are so taken aback by this situation that they’re not just confused, they’re “confuzzled.” As this Twitter user put it, “I just don’t understand what Tristan Thompson means with that apology! Not only did you publicly humiliate your new baby mother, but you yet again humiliated Khloe & then used the word ‘respect.’ Damn you respect her hence why you did her dirty I’m confuzzled. Confused & puzzled!”