Khloé Kardashian Gives Firm Answer on Her Future With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian knows now that ex Tristan Thompson is "not the guy" for her. Speaking with Robin Roberts in an interview for Good Morning America that aired Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed where she and the father of her 3-year-old daughter True stand now after the NBA player fathered another woman's child while dating Kardashian.

"With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time," she told Roberts. Kardashian dealt with Thompson's infidelity early on, learning he had been unfaithful just one day before True was born on April 12, 2018. "I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room," the Good American co-founder shared. "So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."

Kardashian added, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me." When asked what she and her famous siblings look for in their partners, the reality personality answered, "I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe." Thompson and Kardashian have given their romantic relationship a go several times amid his repeated infidelity, and the two were on good terms co-parenting their daughter before fitness model Maralee Nichols came forward in December to claim the athlete had fathered her newborn son.

Thompson initially denied he was the father, but admitted to having sex with Nichols while dating Kardashian. Following the results of a paternity test, the Chicago Bulls player confirmed he was indeed the father of Nichols' child. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote in an apology to Kardashian on social media at the time. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he continued. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."