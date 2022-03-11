Tristan Thompson Reportedly Told Maralee Nichols Pregnancy Was a ‘Mistake’ Due to Major Khloe Kardashian Revelation

More information is coming out about the communication between Tristan Thompson and the mother of his youngest child, Maralee Nichols, and the lengths Thompson went in order for Nichols to conceal and terminate the pregnancy in order for Khloe Kardashian not to find out. Nichols reportedly was in a 5-month relationship with Thompson, while he was still with Kardashian. Upon learning of the paternity drama, Kardashian reportedly ended things. A DNA test would later prove Nichols was truthful. But now Snapchat messages between Nichols and Thompson reveal that Thompson and Kardashian were engaged at the time of Nichols becoming pregnant.

“I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child’s life at all by no means,” Thompson reportedly told Nichols. “Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with,” Page Six reports per court documents on the case between Nichols and Thompson. “Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

Last year, Kardashian was spotted rocking a $2 million engagement ring. She never confirmed that she was engaged to Thompson. “Just a heads up me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage,” he allegedly wrote to Nichols. “Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America.”

Thompson now has to pay Nichols $47,000 monthly in child support for their son. After the paternity test, he took to Instagram to publicly apologize to Kardashian for hurting her. He’d previously been caught in at least two other public cheating scandals. Thompson has vowed to “amicably” co-parent their son.

But Nichols says Thompson hasn’t done anything to support their child. Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, said such to Page Six in Feb. 2022. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”