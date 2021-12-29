Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Hospitalized Days After Her 16th Birthday

Alabama Barker, daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler, revealed that she was briefly hospitalized on Wednesday, just days after she had a lavish 16th birthday party. Alabama is now doing fine and has not shared any further details of her hospital stay. She proved she was doing well by also posting new clips on TikTok.

Early Wednesday, Alabama took to her Instagram Story to share an extremely close-up picture of a hospital band around her wrist with her name. “I’m gonna be okay,” she wrote. “Thank [sic] to everybody who made sure I was good.” Alabama did not post about the hospital trip again. Instead, her follow-up Instagram Story posts were photos of a bejeweled hair straightener and her latest TikTok clips. She also posted a quote that reads, “No longer giving anyone the benefit of the doubt, you are what you show me.”

Alabama’s health scare came just a few days after she celebrated her 16th birthday on Dec. 24. She had a lavish party courtesy of Barker and his fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian. The couple surprised her with silver balloons that spelled out “BAMA 16” and Kardashian posted several old photos of Alabama on Instagram, notes E! News. Alabama also went tubing with Kardashian and her son, Reign Disick. She received two Cartier bracelets and white Bottega Veneta boots from Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

Even before Kardashian became her future stepmom, Alabama has had a close relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on,” a source told E! News in May. “Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it’s comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around… Both of Travis’ kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love. It’s been a great fit for everyone.” Alabama has an older brother, Landon Barker, 18.

Barker and Kardashian recently joined Jenner for a new recording of “Jingle Bells,” which they released on Christmas Eve. Barker played drums on the song, while Kardashian played jingle bells. Kardashian and Barker went public with their relationship in February after having been friends for years. Barker popped the question during a beachside proposal in October. This will be Kardashian’s first marriage. She shares three children with Scott Disick, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Barker and Moakler were married from 2004 to 2008.