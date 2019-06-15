Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Shades Kardashian Family With Photo of Daughter

Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, threw some shade the Kardashian family’s way with a photo of her daughter, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya.

Moakler, 44, shared a photo of her 20-year-old old daughter, proudly writing in the caption, “My beautiful daughter… I’m so proud of her.”

One fan commented on Atiana’s similarity to a certain reality show star. “She slightly looks like Kim Kardashian in this pic,” the fan wrote.

“Kim wishes… sorry I do not like that family,” Moakler replied.

Moakler, the former 1995 Miss New York USA, was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008 and they share two children, son Landon Asher, 15, and daughter Alabama Luella, 13. Atiana’s father is boxer Oscar De La Hoya, whom Moakler dated between 1997 and 2000.

Barker is close to the Kardashians, as he lives in the same Calabasas, California community as sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. According to E! News, Alabama and Landon also became friends with Kourtney’s children Mason and Penelope.

Barker, 43, once admitted he had a crush on Kim Kardashian West in 2006, when he was dating her boss, Paris Hilton.

“How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls,” Barker told Us Weekly in 2015. “Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

Barker said they also started hanging out, but their relationship was platonic. The former Meet the Barkers star also claimed he was the one who told Kim a reality show about their family would be a great idea.

“Kim was like, ‘I really want to do this reality show. We’re supposed to do it with Ryan Seacrest. I just think my family’s interesting,’” Barker recalled. “I gave her the best advice I could but I still remember the conversation like yesterday: ‘I think my family is interesting and it could be something.’ Well, you were absolutely right!”

Barker later said he was happy their relationship never became more than friends, as there is no awkwardness when they bump into each other.

“When I see her, I give her a hug and wish her the best and there’s no awkwardness,” he said in 2015. “Because God knows, when you hook up, s–t gets awkward!”

In March, Radar Online claimed Barker’s relationship with Kourtney was “turning romantic,” but he denied that.

“Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it,” he told PEOPLE in March. “I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.”

Moakler made headlines in January when she revealed on Instagram that she can still fit into the red swimsuit she wore at the 1995 Miss USA pageant. She posed in the suit for the viral 10-year challenge and to mark three months since plastic surgeon Leif Rogers reconstructed her stomach for a “mommy makeover.”

“I’m also almost at the 3 month mark from my [mommy makeover] with [Rogers] again,” Moakler wrote on Instagram. “I’ll be doing a YouTube vid on it allllll but yes I am very happy with my results! My stomach muscles are actually where they are suppose to be! I got the ok to go back to the gym which I started doing and I know it will just get better with time! Many say 3 to 6 months! Thanks for everyone supporting me through it!”

Photo credits: Getty Images